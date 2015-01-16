6 Citrus Recipes for a Happier Winter

These easy meals pack a tangy, citrus punch.

January 16, 2015
Happy meals

Perk up winter eats with a shot of citrus—you get your vitamin C and delivious tangy taste, too. Hello, sunshine!
Tangerine Beef with Snow Peas

For a dinner that's under 250 calories per serving, this zesty tangerine beef meal is packed with protein to keep you full and satisfied.

Ingredients: Flank steak, tangerine, oyster sauce, reduced-sodium soy sauce, dry sherry, fresh ginger, garlic, cornstarch, sriacha, pepper, canola oil, snow peas, scallions, jasmine rice

Calories: 235

Try this recipe: Tangerine Beef With Snow Peas
Lemon Shrimp with Warm Bean Salad

Shrimp and beans add 20 grams of lean but filling protein to this dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.

Ingredients: Extra-virgin olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper, shrimp, red onion, garlic, fresh thyme, cannellini beans, low-sodium chicken broth, small head radicchio, baby arugula, parmesan

Calories: 285

Try this recipe: Lemon Shrimp With Warm Bean Salad
Thai Chicken Soup with Coconut and Lime

Serve this rich and indulgent soup with lime wedges for an added kick of citrus.

Ingredients: Canola oil, lemongrass stalks, large shallot, fresh ginger, low-sodium chicken broth, Asian fish sauce, brown sugar, shiitake mushrooms, red bell pepper, chicken breasts, coconut milk, lime, cilantro, scallions, Thai chilies

Calories: 380

Try this recipe: Thai Chicken Soup With Coconut and Lime
Orange-Rosemary Roasted Carrots

Get creative with orange flavor for this citrusy side dish that takes only 15 minutes to prep.

Ingredients: Carrots, olive oil, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, orange, rosemary, pure maple syrup

Calories: 122

Try this recipe: Orange-Rosemary Roasted Carrots
Citrus Salad with Tequila and Lime

Tequila, lime zest, lime juice, and sugar make a tasty "dressing" for this fat-free salad that can be served before or after a meal.

Ingredients: Navel oranges, blood oranges, yellow grapefruit, silver tequila, lime, sugar, fresh mint

Calories: 160

Try this recipe: Citrus Salad With Tequila and Lime
Chocolate-Dipped Clementines

Clementine slices covered in chocolate and pistachios will satisfy any sweet, salty, and crunchy craving.

Ingredients: Dark chocolate, roasted unsalted pistachios, sea salt, clementines

Calories: 127

Try this recipe: Chocolate Dipped Clementines
Winter Superfoor Alert: Blood Oranges

Also known as moro oranges, this dramatically hued fruit is usually available from January until April. Their color comes from anthocyanin, the same disease-fighting antioxidant pigment found in blueberries, red wine and plums. They may be small, but each orange packs nearly a full day's worth of vitamin C.
No-Brainer Peeling

Finely grated zest or long, thick peels for cocktails? The Crisp Zester ($13; crispcooking.com) does it all; there's a channel knife for curls, a scoring blade for easier peeling and two zesting blades.

