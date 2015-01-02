Jiggly Bits? Not Anymore!

Lie on back with legs and arms straight up (A). Crunch up and open legs into a V. With arms outstretched, reach hands between legs (B). Do 10 reps. Return to start; place hands behind head with legs in a V. Crunch up and bring legs together (C). Repeat 10 times. Do entire series 3 times.
Start on all fours, back in a neutral position, with hands under shoulders and knees under hips (A). Lift left knee from hip out to side, approaching parallel (B). Kick leg out, pointing foot (C). Return to "B," then lower knee back to the floor. Do 10 slow reps, followed by 10 fast reps. Repeat on opposite side.
Stand on a resistance band, feet hip-width apart, knees bent; hold handles with arms at 90 degrees, palms up (A). Go into a half squat; take a broad step to side with left foot (B); step right foot in. Take 3 more broad steps to the left. Repeat move on right. Do 3 sets, then 3 sets of 8 smaller quick steps per side.
Start with feet hip-width apart and hands on hips; step right foot forward, coming into a wide stance with both feet pointing forward and left heel lifted (A). Bend knees, lowering until both legs form a 90-degree angle (B). Do 10 reps. On the last rep, remain in bottom of lunge and pulse 10 times. Repeat sequence on opposite side.
Lie faceup on a bench with a resistance band wrapped around bottom of bench and handles under arches of feet; extend legs up (A). Bend left leg, lowering foot to 90 degrees (B), then straighten. Do 10 reps. Repeat with right leg. Continue movement, doing 8 reps per leg, 6 reps and so on until reaching 2.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a resistance band at shoulder level, palms down. Straighten arms out to sides until band is taut (A). Bend left arm to 90 degrees (B); pull it back out. Do 15 reps. Return to "A"; pulse arms back 15 times. Repeat "B" move on right side; follow with 15 back pulses.