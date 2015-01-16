9 Awesome Moments in Butt History

From ancient times to the present, we break down how the booty has made its mark in pop culture history.
More
Health.com
January 16, 2015
1 of 10Getty Images
Awesome moments in butt history
No matter what you call it, people have been fascinated by bums since ancient times. From iconic statues to unforgettable song lyrics, see what's made the butt stand out in the test of time again and again.
Advertisement
2 of 10Getty Images
Circa 200 BC
The marble statue Venus Callipyge (which translates to Venus of the Beautiful Buttocks) introduces the world to anasyrma—the gesture of lifting up one's skirt to display the derriere.
3 of 10Getty Images
1880s
Bustles—cushions of wire mesh, steel or even straw worn under dresses to create an exaggerated silhouette—cause a kerfuffle during the staid Victorian era.
Advertisement
4 of 10Getty Images
1971
Another kind of high fashion: crazy-short hot pants, invented by fab Brit designer Mary Quant.
Advertisement
5 of 10Getty Images
1980s
Aerobics videos promising tight butts are the focus of the fitness-obsessed decade, from Jane Fonda to the Buns of Steel video.
Advertisement
6 of 10Getty Images
1999
J. Lo flaunts her well-endowed booty with the release of her first album, On the 6. (It's later said to be insured for a cool $27 million. J. Lo pooh-poohed the rumor.)
Advertisement
7 of 10Getty Images
2005
Fergie, lead singer of The Black Eyed Peas, sings her way to platinum with the release of "My Humps."
Advertisement
8 of 10Getty Images
2011
Pippa Middleton upstages sister Kate at her own wedding—showing off her bum in a formfitting white bridesmaid dress.
Advertisement
9 of 10Getty Images
2013
Miley Cyrus launches a twerking craze (though the frenzied dance move has been around since at least the early '90s).
Advertisement
10 of 10Getty Images
2014
Fans can't help cracking up over the booty-centric cover art for rapper Nicki Minaj's new single, "Anaconda."
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.