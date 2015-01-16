9 Awesome Moments in Butt History

From ancient times to the present, we break down how the booty has made its mark in pop culture history.

Health.com
January 16, 2015
Awesome moments in butt history

No matter what you call it, people have been fascinated by bums since ancient times. From iconic statues to unforgettable song lyrics, see what's made the butt stand out in the test of time again and again.
Circa 200 BC

The marble statue Venus Callipyge (which translates to Venus of the Beautiful Buttocks) introduces the world to anasyrma—the gesture of lifting up one's skirt to display the derriere.
1880s

Bustles—cushions of wire mesh, steel or even straw worn under dresses to create an exaggerated silhouette—cause a kerfuffle during the staid Victorian era.
1971

Another kind of high fashion: crazy-short hot pants, invented by fab Brit designer Mary Quant.
1980s

Aerobics videos promising tight butts are the focus of the fitness-obsessed decade, from Jane Fonda to the Buns of Steel video.
1999

J. Lo flaunts her well-endowed booty with the release of her first album, On the 6. (It's later said to be insured for a cool $27 million. J. Lo pooh-poohed the rumor.)
2005

Fergie, lead singer of The Black Eyed Peas, sings her way to platinum with the release of "My Humps."
2011

Pippa Middleton upstages sister Kate at her own wedding—showing off her bum in a formfitting white bridesmaid dress.
2013

Miley Cyrus launches a twerking craze (though the frenzied dance move has been around since at least the early '90s).
2014

Fans can't help cracking up over the booty-centric cover art for rapper Nicki Minaj's new single, "Anaconda."

