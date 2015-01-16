As a working single mom (I have a teenager and a toddler), I'm trying to take care of myself while balancing my career, family and friends. When the calendar is jam-packed, I know it's tempting to push exercise to the back burner. And while I may not always feel like working out, I recognize how much exercise benefits my health and overall life, so I make it happen. To help you squeeze fitness into your crazy days, I've come up with a super-effective 10-minute head-to-toe toner. Use the moves on the next page to achieve the body you want in the time you have.
How to sculpt and shrink
This quickie series will make your heart race as you tone and tighten your body from head to toe. It's a mix of muscular structure work plus a bit of cardio. This way, you'll get more bang for your workout buck. Want speedier results (and a much bigger health benefit)? Just tack on an additional 30 minutes or more of cardio, and watch your chiseled figure take form.
Elbow Plank and Butt Lift
Start in plank with forearms on the floor, hands clasped and right ankle crossed over left (A). Bend right knee, approaching 90 degrees; engage glutes and lift right leg up (B). Release leg back to start. Do 30 reps.
Keep your body in a straight line, with hips in a neutral position.
Hip Dip Leg Lift
Start kneeling, then lower forearms to the floor. With knees pressed together, twist waist to left, lowering left hip to the floor (A). Rise back to all fours, then extend left leg back and up (B). Return to all fours. Do 30 reps.
Try to extend the leg as high as possible.
Alternating Leg Plank
Start in plank with body in a straight line from head to heels. Sweep left leg out to side until legs form a small split (A). Bring leg back in and down to the floor. Bend right leg slightly, then lift it up (B). Return to start. Repeat 30 times.
Engage your abs throughout the move.
Balancing Leg Kick
Start on hands and knees. Bend right knee, lift shin off the floor and grasp foot with left hand, bringing it to butt (A). Release foot, then extend and lift right leg (B). Return to "A." Do 30 reps.