Find your foundation match

Sheer to fullLiquid foundations offer the most versatility and control: "They're easy to blend and can be layered to any level of coverage," Mills says. Plus, there are options for all skin types, from mattifying to moisturizing. "When in doubt, choose liquid," Kaye says. For full opacity, buff in with a brush. To go sheer, use a damp sponge.Estée Lauder Perfectionist Youth-Infusing Makeup SPF 25, $45; esteelauder.com