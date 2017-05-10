This one's tricky: we all have an internal clock that generally determines what time we turn in for the night and wake up in the morning. Yet it's almost impossible to change your personal pattern, says Breus. Make a deal: the later-to-bed partner promises to be extra quiet and not do anything in the bedroom that can cause the other to wake, then in the morning, the early riser promises to do the same for the partner sleeping in. "If you need to rise first, offer to not hit the snooze button too often, so it goes off a bunch of times and disturbs the other person," says Kennedy. Similarly, night owls should use headphones to listen to music or watch TV while the other spouse is snoozing, advises Breus. Schedule time in bed to be intimate or to talk at a neutral time, like early in the evening or later in the morning, so one partner isn't wired while the other is too tired.