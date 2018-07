Sampling the cheeses as you cut and licking the frosting bowl are classic fat traps. Try this: Right before New York City food stylist Lori Powell gets busy in the kitchen, she'll cut an apple into slices. "I snack on them as I cook. Apples have fiber and help me stay full, so I tend to nibble less." She also tastes stuff with baby or demitasse spoons to keep servings small. Need to sample already-finished food? Take a bit, then step away from the batch. "In our job, portion control is important," Katherine Kallinis Berman says. It's no joke: She's co-founder of Georgetown Cupcake and co-star of the hit serieson TLC. "When trying multiple flavors," she says, "we'll split the cupcakes into halves or quarters so we can share."