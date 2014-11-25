Carry your clutch or your smartphone in one hand and a glass of water in the other, advises celebrity nutritionist JJ Virgin, author of The Sugar Impact Diet: "With both your hands full, you'll be much less likely to grab whatever sugary concoction or fattening appetizer is being passed around." Also, make seltzer with a twist of lemon or lime your go-to drink between cocktails. It slows down consumption of alcohol and helps fill you up so you don't eat as much later, explains Brett Hoebel, who has been a trainer on The Biggest Loser.