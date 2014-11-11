The Best Shapewear for Every Body Type

Yummie Tummie Stephanie 2-Way Tank ($34; amazon.com). Sizes S/M-XL.



Shape strategy: This multitasker reverses to a scoop- or V-neck so you can wear it under both necklines to trim your sides and back and hold in your tummy. The high-tech fabric adjusts to your body temperature, cooling you off or warming you up as needed.



Tester's take: "It fit snugly but not too tightly," she noted. "The cami smoothed me out under a sheer top without completely flattening my chest and curves." She also liked that the tank comes in a variety of colors.