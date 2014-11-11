The Best Shapewear for Every Body Type

It's party season: Time to bust out fun styles while avoiding muffin top, bra bulges and other fashion bummers. To help you find the right support system, we had a team of testers try the latest kinds. Meet your new BFs—body friends.
Bulge buster
Olga On Your Side ($38; amazon.com). Sizes 36-42C, D, DD, 36-38DDD.
Shape strategy: The sides are built extra high with spandex fabric, eliminating underarm bulges (aka sleevage). That means your cups won't runneth over. Plus, elastic-free edges keep the look seamless.
Tester's take: "This bra is super lightweight yet still supportive," said our reviewer, who wore a thin sleeveless dress. "There was no show-through. And it's very comfy—says the girl who hates bras!"
Waist cincher
Sofia by Sofia Vergara Women's Waist Nipper ($18; kmart.com). Sizes S-2X.
Shape strategy: It's perfect under full-skirted dresses or styles that emphasize your midsection. The nipper fastens via hook-and-eye closures and has a healthy dose of spandex (even in the lace panels).
Tester's take: "This may look like old-school torture, but it's very stretchy," our guinea pig reported. "It gave me a nice hourglass waist without being constricting." Consider sizing up to avoid rolls at either end.
Hip reducer
Ruby Ribbon High Waist Sheer Brief ($59; rubyribbon.com). Sizes S-XXL.
Shape strategy: A hidden elastic (rollproof!) waistband hits just below your bra, while the retro stitching and mesh panels shape and de-bulge midriff, tummy and hips.
Tester's take: She wore it with a silk shirtdress and gushed, "I was so happy that it smoothed the bumps on my butt and stomach because silk can be so unforgiving! It runs a little small, so I had to size up."
Bust booster
Fashion Forms U Plunge Backless Strapless Bodysuit ($40; amazon.com). Sizes S-XL.
Shape strategy: It provides invisible support under backless, low-cut and halter styles. A plunging neckline means your bra will never peek out; it also creates wicked cleavage, thanks to reusable silicone "wings" that stick to skin and hold you up. (Just skip the body lotion.)
Tester's take: "I'm petite but need support up top," said our staffer of her trial run in a scoop-back dress. "I loved that I felt secure in a risqué style, and it didn't show through." Caveat: Not for the very busty.
Shape strategy: It's a fresh take on the wildly popular tuck-you-in bike short. Microfiber gives it a barely-there feel, and a double-layer front panel flattens your stomach. Especially great: It doubles as underwear.
Tester's take: She wore it with a stretchy pencil skirt and "it held me in—in all the right places—and upped my body confidence!"
Smoothing cami
Yummie Tummie Stephanie 2-Way Tank ($34; amazon.com). Sizes S/M-XL.
Shape strategy: This multitasker reverses to a scoop- or V-neck so you can wear it under both necklines to trim your sides and back and hold in your tummy. The high-tech fabric adjusts to your body temperature, cooling you off or warming you up as needed.
Tester's take: "It fit snugly but not too tightly," she noted. "The cami smoothed me out under a sheer top without completely flattening my chest and curves." She also liked that the tank comes in a variety of colors.
Shape strategy: An inner contour band cups your cheeks, providing a rounded silhouette without the bulk of a padded panty. A front panel flattens your stomach and an extra-wide waistband prevents rollover. The center seam is a genius solution for visible panty lines.
Tester's take: "I wore a leather miniskirt, and these gave me a good back-end lift," she said. "Also, they're basically wedgyproof."
Lower-body slimmer
HookedUp High Waist Shaping Slip ($68; amazon.com). Sizes S-3X.
Shape strategy: This slip with benefits, which fastens to your bra, erases back rolls and bum lumps and downsizes thighs.
Tester's take: "I wore it under a fitted dress, and its slimming level was insane," she raved. "Not only did it smooth out my lady lumps, I swear it took my hips in an inch. And the bra hookup prevented the dreaded underboob bulge."
Trimming tights
No nonsense Great Shapes Blackout Shaping Tights ($9; nononsense.com). Sizes S-XL.
Shape strategy: Rock a cocktail dress with no worries about shaping shorts peeking out. These tights have a panty made of spandex, with control extending down the thigh. And the dense, opaque knit has a luxurious look and feel.
Tester's take: "I felt supported but not confined," she reported. "The wide waistband doesn't cut into you. And these were so thick and comfy, they almost felt like leggings."