8 Ingredients for Amazing Skin

Great makeup starts with great skin . Aside from following all the usual strategies (eating well, fitting in workouts, getting a good night's sleep), I swear by proper skin-care products . However, with so many on the market, it's tough to figure out what to choose. When I shop for creams and serums, I feel like I'm back in high school chemistry class! Anti-agers are loaded with ingredients that promise to improve your skin; some claims are based on solid evidence, while others may be stretching the truth. Here are a few of the must-have skin-care ingredients that I love and believe in.