Turn frozen food into a five-star meal

So it's out of a box! You can still savor your insta-supper.

Plate it. "People who eat in a fine-dining setting consume fewer calories and enjoy their food more," says Caroline Kaufman, RD. "Even if you're eating a frozen dinner alone, set out a place mat, silverware and maybe even a candle." And, hey, why not use the good dishes while you're at it?

Make it your own. "Take, say, a frozen macaroni and cheese entrée, jazz it up with some tomatoes and basil and serve it with a chicken breast or pork chop. It still saves you time in the kitchen, and it's easy to figure out the nutritionals," says Katie Carrico, a health blogger at diningatmydesk.com.

Add a salad. "Today's frozen dinners have a respectable amount of vegetables," notes Libby Mills, RDN. "But tossing a quick salad as a side (or even hitting the grocery store's salad bar on your way out) can add fiber, folate and other important nutrients." Plus, greens make the meal feel fancier.