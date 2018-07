If you're lacking vitamin A, the nutrient critical for promoting vision , a dose of pumpkin will do you good, Gans says. Most adult women should be getting 700 micrograms a day, according to the National Institutes of Health. In a serving of soup, you would use a third to a half cup of pumpkin puree , Gans says. So you could be getting more than a day's worth of this vitamin in most recipes. Be mindful of a recipe with cream, though, if you're looking to cut back on calories. Pumpkin also has antioxidant properties thanks to beta-carotene, Gans says. It's a pigment usually found in bright-colored produce, and it's thought to have cancer-fighting powers. A study in Anticancer Research treated human breast cells using carotenoids, including beta-carotene and lycopene, and found they can prevent their growth