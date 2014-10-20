10 Exercises for Healthy Knees

5 of 11 Getty Images

Temple pose

Stand with your feet at least 4 feet apart, toes turned out to 45 degrees. Bring your palms together at heart level, lifting your chest and dropping your shoulders. Inhale, then begin to bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the floor (or as close as you can get to that). Be sure your knees stay over your feet (don't let them cave in toward each other!), and keep your back as straight as possible without arching it. Draw your belly in and up, and drop your tailbone down. Hold for five to 15 breaths; release and return to standing. Repeat up to three times.