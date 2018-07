16 of 16 Getty Images

Recharge with a Twist

If you're feeling off or too tired to exercise, do this spin on a classic move from yoga guru Tara Stiles, which she created for guests of W hotels and spas.



W's Detox Pretzel

Come to a seated position and slide your right foot to the outside of your left hip. Lay your right leg on the floor as you swing your left leg over the right so your left foot is outside your right hip.

Inhale as you lift your right arm straight over your head, then exhale as you cross it over your left thigh. Bring your left hand behind you and twist to the left, looking over your left shoulder. Take deep breaths as you go further into the twist.

Unwind, then switch to the other side.