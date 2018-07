"Because makeup brushes touch your skin every day, they become a reservoir of bacteria," says Adam Friedman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. "The buildup of bacteria, oil and product can lead to clogged pores, skin irritation and, even worse, infection." Plus, brushes work better when clean, depositing more makeup with smoother results. Wash yours at least once a month , using these steps.Swirl your brush in baby shampoo to gently de-gunk.Cup your hand under a stream of warm water, and swirl the brush in the stream until the water runs clean. (Wet only the bristles, as water can wear away the glue around the handle.)Blot excess water with a paper towel, then reshape the bristles. Lay flat with the bristles hanging off the edge of a table to speed up drying time; let sit overnight.