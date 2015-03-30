11 of 12 Getty Images

Ask yourself if you really need to eat

You've probably heard that it's important to eat something immediately after your workout to help your muscles recover. But the truth is, you might not need to, says Brown. Say you've just finished up a tough run and you know you'd like to hit the gym for weight training in the morning. In that case, yes you should have something to eat. "But if you're taking a few days off before your next hard workout, you probably don't need to worry about refueling quickly," Brown explains. If you're not hungry, then don't force yourself to eat, she says. "You're going to eat those calories eventually, so why not save them for your next meal when you're actually hungry?"