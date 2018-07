You shouldn't have to choose between gaining inches to your waistline and enjoying fall's best desserts. That's why we took some of your favorite recipes and slashed sugar, fat, and calories, giving some of the sweetest, most decadent desserts a healthy makeover. Along with a few smart swaps, we got deliciously creative by adding beets to dark chocolate brownies, millet to vanilla pudding, and whole grains to pear galette. From spiced pumpkin whoopie pies to stuffed baked apples with maple yogurt cream, try these fresh takes on dessert.