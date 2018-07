Restaurants sure don't make it easy to eat right and maintain (or even less likely, lose) weight. Huge portions coupled with decadent ingredients you may not normally use in large quantities at home (hello, butter) means you end up consuming far more calories than you normally would—an average of 200 for each day you dine out , according to one recent study.Even the dishes that seem like healthier choices can be sneaky sources of fat, sugar, and calories. Take this quiz to see if you can spot the smarter meals.