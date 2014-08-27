Sponsored: Health Buzz Bloggers Dish on Oats

Cheerios have been a staple in my household for as long as I can remember. As a child I ate Honey Nut Cheerios for breakfast almost every day. When I started my weight loss journey 5 years ago I would have Chocolate Cheerios as my nighttime snack in yogurt and now I am eating the Cheerios Protein to keep me going!
Keeping Our Energy Levels Up With The Oats in Cheerios
Energy is a big deal in our home. We are constantly on the go and we need sustainable energy that has a good flavor. Crunch is always an added benefit too. We care about our health so we make sure we are always getting fresh fruits and veggies, but for energy we know we need something more. This is where Cheerios plays an important part in our day. Cheerios have always been a part of my life. My own father had a bowl (or two) every morning for breakfast when I was growing up...
Cheerios have come in handy for us many times, and been a part of our lives ever since my daughter could eat real food. Whether eaten plain, or in a recipe, Cheerios have been giving us energy and nourishment for years now.
As a mom of two (almost three), my days are long and busy. I wouldn't trade it for anything, but I also know that I need to be energized and alert for work and my kids. This starts with an early day where the kids and I get ready with our sometimes frantic morning routine. This starts where we all sit down for our morning breakfast. I never used to be much of a breakfast eater before kids but now it is a priority! I need the proper fuel to be energized throughout the day.
If there's one thing my kids can agree on, it's their love for Cheerios: the perfect box, the perfect snack, the perfect ingredient. I am so grateful for Cheerios' heart-healthy wholesome goodness. The oats in Cheerios offer long-lasting energy—to keep both me and my kids' energy sustainable... ALL. DAY. LONG.
Cheerios From London: Energy to Tour the "Inns" and "Oats" of England's Crown Jewels
Cheerios are my secret energy mix weapon because they embrace the power of oats to give me long-lasting energy for whatever the day brings. This means I can enjoy every minute of walking around London, without getting that drained, worn out feeling that would be sure to put a damper on the day.
As a mother to four, a wife, and a work-from-home mom, my days are a little crazy, and more often than not I wish I had just a bit of my kids' energy. Really, they have too much energy, and mom needs more energy. If I could just have a little of it, they wouldn't be so crazy, and I could get everything done, and probably wash the neighbor's car. Over the years, I have learned it's about how I start my day. If I start it right, my day seems to just flow, and I feel good. Then there are those days, when you miss breakfast, cannot wake up, and just feel BLAH!
6 Get the Energy You Need with the Oats in Cheerios #PoweredByOats
Now that it's officially back-to-school time, my need for extra energy has increased by 10-fold. As a full time, work-from-home mom with a kindergartener and two-year-old to run after, my energy cup needs to seriously runneth over right now. Who's with me? That is why it is SO important that I eat breakfast every morning. In the past, I've been guilty of breezing through my morning without a so much as a passing thought to breakfast, but I've found that I'm much more prepared to face my day when I've started it with a nutritious bowl of Cheerios.
10 Ways To Keep the Energy of Oats in Cheerios Going Even After the Box is Empty
Get these 10 ideas to keep up your energy with Cheerios even after the box is empty. From tasty snack ideas to upcycling. Find out how to make easy drink coasters using cutouts from your empty cereal boxes.