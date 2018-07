Melinda Podor 2009Calcium builds healthy bones and teeth and ensures your muscles, cells, and nerves work properly. Adults need about 1,000 milligrams a day—that's a little more than three 8-ounce glasses of milk—but what if you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or just don't like the taste of dairy products? Here's a little-known fact: there are lots of non-dairy foods with calcium. Here are 14 of them, along with tips on how to add them to your diet.