10 Healthy Flavored Popcorn Recipes

When it comes to snacking, popcorn is our go-to choice for a fast—and yummy—fiber fix. Not only is this movie-time favorite low in calories, it's packed with a ton of antioxidants like polyphenols, which help neutralize the harmful health effects of free radicals. Another added bonus: popcorn is a whole grain, and whole grains have been linked to lower rates of diabetes and heart disease . To keep this snack from destroying your diet, skip the scoops of butter and salt and try these-approved flavored recipes instead. Fair warning: You may get hooked.