Pick up a physical hobby

If scrapbooking isn't your thing, try to find another activity to occupy your time. "What stress does to someone's mind is flood it with thoughts," explains Dr. Nadkami. "All of these thoughts knock about your head and they make you feel overwhelmed." Sound familiar? The best way to stop the stress spiral is by refocusing your mind on one thought: Gardening focuses you on the physical feeling of the soil that you can hold in your hands. Knitting concentrates your thoughts on the predictability of loops of yarn. "The important thing is that you channel your energy into one thing and this, in turn, relaxes your mind by eliminating all of the distracting stresses," says Dr. Nadkarni.