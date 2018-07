17 of 17 Getty Images

Shelter pups

Purebreds aren't the only dogs that know a thing or two about being active. It's also possible to find a furry fitness partner just waiting for a home at your local shelter. While a dog mixed from active breeds like a Labradoodle might prove to be a champ, sometimes that's not the best way to tell if a dog will be super active. "You can't predict which traits from the parents will be dominant in the puppy," DiNardo says. Even physical characteristics like strong legs could fool you. "A Mastiff-type dog in a shelter may appear physically strong, but the breeds that make up the dog are not very active and require light to moderate exercise," DiNardo says. The best way to tell if a mixed breed will keep you moving: energy level. At the shelter, ask about the dog's exercise habits or find out what kind of action he saw at his previous home. A mini playtime session at the shelter couldn't hurt either to see if the pup will help you break a sweat.