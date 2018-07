1 of 13 Lisa Shin

Beauty buys for your body

If you're like most women, you pamper your face with moisturizing creams and lotions day and night. But have you been giving the rest of your body the same kind of attention?



To help you look your best from head to toe, we asked Health editors and a team of pros for their absolute favorite, top-performing products for the body. Think cleansers, moisturizers, deodorants, sunscreen, and more.