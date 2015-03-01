How to Build the Perfect Smoothie

3 of 7 Getty Images

Want to add protein powder?

A few pointers on powering up your beverage:



Think whey

Whey protein powder dissolves well and lends a creamy texture. Plus, it's a complete protein—that is, it contains all nine essential amino acids. Choose organic to avoid the growth hormone rBGH.



Watch out for sugar

Look for the lowest-sugar options you can find (there are several with as little as 1 to 2 grams per serving). Add your own sweetener as needed. Also, be sure there are no artificial sweeteners in the ingredients list.



Beware of the jitters

If a product promises to up your energy, check the label for mate or coffee extract; the powder may contain caffeine.



