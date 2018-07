There are primarily two types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)—Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Both cause inflammation of the digestive tract, as well as pain, diarrhea, and possibly even malnutrition. Because there's no one test for IBD, however, it is diagnosed primarily by excluding everything else. "If a patient comes in with severe abdominal pain, we might first think it's their gallbladder," says Dr. Shapiro. "If he comes in with loose stools, we might think it's an infection. So we go through a litany of tests—imaging, blood tests, assessments—and sometimes we finally come down to the fact that we've ruled out every other possibility, so this is what we're going to treat you for and we'll see if it works."