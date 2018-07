Kale provides a day's worth of vitamins C and A, and more than five times the recommended amount of vitamin K Raw kale is tough to chew and has a strong taste. Plus, raw kale can be hard to digest, causing bloating and gas."If you rub kale together for a few minutes, that breaks down the cellulose in the plant," Zuckerbrot says. "The leaves that were course get silky, darker, and shrink to half their volume." Another plus: the bitter taste mellows out and becomes sweeter. And when you massage kale, you won't need to use as much salad dressing to add flavor. A bit of olive oil or squeeze of lemon juice will balance it out, Zuckerbrot says. You could also try one of these 13 kale recipes