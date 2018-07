Turmeric is revered in India as a "holy powder" that can be used to prevent infections and treat wounds. That's thanks to a compound called curcumin. "Foods with curcumin have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties so they can help with cleansing and healing," says Dr. Andersen. A study in theeven found that curcumin has the ability to stop bacteria from multiplying . If your medicine cabinet is running low on antibiotic ointment, try dabbing a little turmeric on your cut or scrape instead, but only for minor or superficial wounds. Dr. Andersen suggests using half a teaspoon of turmeric powder with a drop or two of water to make a paste, or if the wound is still bleeding a bit, you can apply the powder without water. After the area is dry, cover with a dressing and let the healing begin.