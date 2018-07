So just what is a whole grain? It's exactly that: the entire grain, including the germ, endosperm, and bran. "That's opposite of refined grains, which have been stripped of fiber and nutrients," says Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD , Health.com's contributing nutrition editor. "Whole grains expose your body to a much broader spectrum of nutrients." That includes protein, fiber iron , B vitamins, trace minerals and antioxidants. Plus, studies show that people who consume whole grains tend to be thinner and at a lower risk for diabetes and dementia.The USDA recommends adults get at least three servings of whole grains a day—but that doesn't necessarily mean three helpings of bread or pasta. Read on to discover 16 whole grains and how to use them.