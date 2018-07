Anyone who's striving to follow a healthier diet should start by prepping more meals at home. Cooking your own food allows you to control portion sizes and ingredients used, not to mention it saves you money. But there is a learning curve when it comes to all that chopping, slicing, and dicing. That's why we've collected 14 clever tips and tricks for cooking at home from our friends at Food & Wine —no fancy gadgets or chef-worthy knife skills required.