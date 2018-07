9 of 9 Getty Images

Another fat fallacy

Contrary to popular belief, healthy fats won't knock out hunger. "The most satiating foods are those rich in protein and fiber," Koch notes. "In fact, one study concluded that the most satisfying thing to eat is a boiled potato, thanks to its combination of water, starch and fiber." In any sound weight-loss or weight-maintenance plan, 30 percent of your daily calories should come from fat—and any more than that should be measured by the teaspoon, not the tablespoon. As Koch puts it: "People think that the way to make something healthy is to use lots of olive oil. Chefs are notorious for this—they'll dump the whole bottle in and go, 'Whee!' Sure, certain fats are better for our health than others, but the best thing you can do for your body is to be at a healthy weight, period."