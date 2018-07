1 of 10 Lisa Shin

The beach bag

Wende Zomnir

CEO of Urban Decay Cosmetics



"I'm super lucky that I live right across the street from the beach," says Wende, 46. "I try to get out there every day, even if it's just for 10 minutes." It counts as work, too: "If we have a new mascara or eyeshadow we're developing, I'll wear it for a swim or a run to see how it stands up." Her well-stocked beach bag sits in the basket of her beach cruiser: "It's ready to go at all times!"