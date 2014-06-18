Finding a new set of running shoes is never easy. But our guide will help you break down exactly what you need. Whether you're looking for extra support or super speed, there's something here for every runner.
Advertisement
2 of 9Lisa Shin
Maximum-support trail shoe
Where do you like to run? I hit the trails
How much support do you want? Lots—no twisted ankles, please!
Your best bet... Maximum-support trail shoe
If scrambling over rocks and down ravines sounds like fun, check out the Asics Gel-FujiRacer 3 ($110; amazon.com). A knobby sole gives off-road grip and a protective plate guards against ground debris, so you can go wild—safely.
3 of 9Lisa Shin
Minimal-support trail shoe
Where do you like to run? I hit the trails
How much support do you want? Not too much—I like to mimic my barefoot ancestors.
Your best bet... Minimal-support trail shoe
Want that barely-there feeling without (ouch!) running shoeless through the woods? The Under Armour Speedform XC ($100; underarmour.com) has multidirectional lugs that conquer even the roughest terrain.
Advertisement
4 of 9Lisa Shin
Track shoe
Where do you like to run? At my local track
How important is running fast? Speed is everything!
Your best bet... Track shoe
Consider the Adidas by Stella McCartney Track and Street Sneaker ($140; adidas.com) the latest weapon in your speed arsenal. Inspired by the track-and-field racing flats worn by pros, these go-fast runners allow for quicker turnover and response time.
Advertisement
5 of 9Lisa Shin
Motion-control shoe
Where do you like to run? At my local track or on the road
How important is running fast? Not as crucial as comfort
What happens to your feet when you land? They roll in
Minimal or sturdy shoe? Sturdy
Your best bet... Motion-control shoe
Runners who turn in at the ankles put the connecting joints and muscles under stress, raising risk of injury. The Brooks Addiction 11 ($120; amazon.com) corrects this inefficiency; a strong frame and added cushioning prevent unwanted movement.
Advertisement
6 of 9Lisa Shin
Lightweight cushioned runner
Where do you like to run? At my local track or on the road
How important is running fast? Not as crucial as comfort
What happens to your feet when you land? They roll in
Minimal or sturdy shoe? Minimal
Your best bet... Lightweight cushioned runner
Designed to stand up to midfoot pronation, the Mizuno Wave Paradox ($135; amazon.com) uses its special Double Fan Wave technology to absorb shock and provide guidance. Plus, its featherlike feel helps your speed.
Advertisement
7 of 9Lisa Shin
Stability shoe
Where do you like to run? At my local track or on the road
How important is running fast? Not as crucial as comfort
What happens to your feet when you land? I land squarely
Minimal or sturdy shoe? Sturdy
Your best bet... Stability shoe
So long, skimpy: The New Balance Fresh Foam 980 ($110; amazon.com), part of a generation of extra-padded shoes, gives runners who land squarely in the center of their sole the sensation of pounding on pillows. Ahh!
Advertisement
8 of 9Lisa Shin
Lightweight trainers
Where do you like to run? At my local track or on the road
How important is running fast? Not as crucial as comfort
What happens to your feet when you land? I land squarely
Minimal or sturdy shoe? Minimal
Your best bet... Lightweight trainers
Super flexible soles turn the Nike Free 4.0 Flyknit ($120; amazon.com) into slippers. Perfect for speed work or distances up to a half marathon. But take note: With a lower profile, you feel the ground more—an acquired taste!
Advertisement
9 of 9Lisa Shin
Support shoe
Where do you like to run? At my local track or on the road
How important is running fast? Not as crucial as comfort
What happens to your feet when you land? They roll out
Your best bet... Support shoe
The NanoWeb technology on the Reebok ZJet ($130; shop.reebok.com) centers feet, and the seamless upper makes the shoe ideal for speed work while offering serious cushioning and support for longer distances. Can be worn by neutral runners as well.