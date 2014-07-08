I love to wake up and greet the day with a Sun Salutation (or Surya Namaskar, in Sanskrit). Not only does it let me acknowledge yet another beautiful morning, but I always feel so much better afterward. It's a chance to stretch out all the kinks from the night and connect with my breath so I can set my intention—or gal— for the day. Morning yoga also gives me that calm, quiet time alone before my baby or husband wakes up; I can focus on myself and reflect on all the wonderful things in my life. When I'm done with the poses, I'm in a brighter mood, without that "I just rolled out of bed" grogginess. Really, even a cup of coffee doesn't give you as much long-lasting energy— and java can't firm up your body, either!