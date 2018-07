1 of 13 Lisa Shin

The travel bag

Erin Andrews

Bicoastal TV host and sportscaster



"I basically live on an airplane," says Erin, 36. Between flying to football games and taping Dancing with the Stars, she adds, "I'm in the same place for two days max." So what does she never leave home without? A Tempur-Pedic travel neck pillow ("Hotel pillows are the worst, and I need support for my neck") and her Céline carryall. "I put my computer, travel pillow and bag of go-to products in there." And on the few days she's home in L.A.: "Whenever I need anything, I reach right into my travel bag. I never unpack during football season!"