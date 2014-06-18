7 Ways to Get a Sun-Kissed Glow

No heavy foundation or black liner here—just the summer's freshest picks for a glowy, gorgeous look.

Holly Dawsey
June 18, 2014
1 of 8 Lisa Shin

Look glowy and gorgeous

When the temperature rises, the last thing you want is to coat your face with heavy foundation or dark eyeliner that will melt off your face as soon as you step outside. The following seven products will give you a light, fresh look that's perfect for summer.
2 of 8 Lisa Shin

Blush it up

These whipped blushes fuse flattering cheek colors with golden sheen. Becca Beach Tint Shimmer Soufflé ($27 each; sephora.com)
3 of 8 Lisa Shin

Golden girl

A bronzer-blush duo that looks as great on your skin as it does in its compact. Guerlain Terracotta Sun Celebration powder ($76; saksfifthavenue.com)
4 of 8 Lisa Shin

Pretty palette

Pick from five tropical shades, or layer them for a summery smoky eye. YSL Eye Collector Couture palette ($60; sephora.com)
5 of 8 Lisa Shin

Bright idea

Glossy, hydrating stains that don't fade or—thanks to aloe and vitamin E—dry out lips. Revlon ColorStay Moisture Stain ($10 each; drugstore.com)
6 of 8 Lisa Shin

Splashy shade

Half coconut water, half argan oil, these skin-quenching shadows wash lids in lustrous, stay-put color. Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor eye shadow ($18 each; sephora.com)
7 of 8 Lisa Shin

Shine On

Wear it solo over temples and brow bones, or mix a drop with foundation to look lit from within. Japonesque Color Liquid Light Luminescent highlighter ($28; ulta.com)
8 of 8 Lisa Shin

Baby blues

This easy-to-glide creamy pencil delivers a precise line of vivid color; cobalt blue brightens up eyes. Lancôme Le Stylo waterproof eyeliner in Marine Chic ($27; saksfifthavenue.com)

