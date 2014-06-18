7 Ways to Get a Sun-Kissed Glow

When the temperature rises, the last thing you want is to coat your face with heavy foundation or dark eyeliner that will melt off your face as soon as you step outside. The following seven products will give you a light, fresh look that's perfect for summer.
Blush it up
These whipped blushes fuse flattering cheek colors with golden sheen. Becca Beach Tint Shimmer Soufflé ($27 each; sephora.com)
Golden girl
A bronzer-blush duo that looks as great on your skin as it does in its compact. Guerlain Terracotta Sun Celebration powder ($76; saksfifthavenue.com)
Pretty palette
Pick from five tropical shades, or layer them for a summery smoky eye. YSL Eye Collector Couture palette ($60; sephora.com)
Bright idea
Glossy, hydrating stains that don't fade or—thanks to aloe and vitamin E—dry out lips. Revlon ColorStay Moisture Stain ($10 each; drugstore.com)