More and more research points to the value of having friends, and not just on Facebook. An Oxford University study found that being married makes you less likely to die of heart disease , which researchers suggest may be due to partners encouraging the other to seek early medical treatment. Same goes for friendships: Australian research showed that people with the most buddies lived 22 percent longer than those with the smallest circle. "Having positive, meaningful, intimate relationships is critical to most people's well-being," says Linda Fried, MD, dean of Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.