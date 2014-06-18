8 of 8 Nathaniel Welch

Toss-back triceps

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, with a 3-pound weight in each hand. Bend both arms, placing left arm in front of waist (palm facing stomach) and tucking right arm behind you (A). In one fluid motion, raise right arm out to side (B), then toss arm behind head so that elbow is by ear and weight is behind back (C). Return to start. Repeat 30 times, then switch sides.