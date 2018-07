People-pleasing often comes at the expense of your own energy and happiness. To make matters worse, it can make you resentful and angry over time. So whether it's your kid's coach asking you to bake cookies for her soccer team or your boss seeing if you can work on a Saturday, you don't have to say yes. Train yourself to say 'no' out loud, suggests Susan Albers, a licensed clinical psychologist with Cleveland Clinic and author of Eat.Q.: Unlock the Weight-Loss Power of Emotional Intelligence. "Try it alone in your car," she says. "Hearing yourself say the word aloud makes it easier to say it when the next opportunity calls for it."