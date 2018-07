A well-stocked kitchen allows you to throw together a fast, flavorful meal after a long day. And, when you wake up and have to dash out the door for work, it pays to have grab-and-go breakfast and snack options on hand. We tapped registered dietitians, personal chefs, and bloggers for their must-have foods to always keep in their kitchens. (And yes, they're all good for you, too.) Some you probably already have, while others you'll want to add to your list.

Watch the video: 10 Foods You Should Always Keep in Your Kitchen