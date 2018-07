In 2012, more traffic deaths occurred in June, July, and August than any other time of the year.When school's out, more teens drive, and more families go on vacation. And with more cars on the road, accidents tick up. There are other factors, too: if your tires are worn out, then hot weather can cause the air inside them to expand, which can lead to a blowout, and construction zones increase likelihood of a crash.You shouldn't cancel your summer getaway for fear of a crash. Buckle up, eliminate distractions ( no texting! ), and obey the speed limit. Prep for a long drive with a trip to the mechanic to ensure that all your car's major systems are in good shape.