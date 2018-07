Pain along the bottom of the foot near the heel, especially after you get out of bed.Inflammation or irritation of the plantar fascia, the band of connective tissue that joins the heel and forefoot and gives arch support.Freeze a water bottle, then roll the sole of your foot on it. Also, try stretching: Sit with ankle of affected foot on opposite thigh. Grasp top of big toe and gently pull away from foot. Do 10 reps three times a day.High and low arches are prone to plantar fasciitis. Avoid very high heels, which can shorten calf muscles, and flip-flops, which provide little to no arch support