8 Gear Essentials for Summer Races

Gear for getting to the finish line feeling great

Julia Savacool
February 10, 2016
Your race-day checklist

You've probably been told a million times, "Nothing new on race day." There's a reason for that: You can avoid problems like blisters, diarrhea, and skin rashes if you test out clothing and nutrition strategies beforehand. So at least once prior to the event, hit the pavement in your designated outfit. Here are a few top picks.
(No) hot head

Combat the sun's rays while you run with the Under Armour UA Shadow Cap. It has UPF+ 30 protection to help fend off harmful UV rays, as well as vents to keep you cool in scorching temps. ($22; zappos.com)

Utility belt

Stash your cash, keys, energy gels and even your cell phone in the Flip Belt, which sits around your waist. ($29; amazon.com)

Bounce-free bra

The Moving Comfort Rebound Racer provides high-impact support for your girls and comes in band and cup sizes to ensure the perfect fit. ($50; zappos.com)

Cool tank

Mesh panels make this fluorescent Under Armour Fly-By Stretch Mesh tank light, airy and perfect for a summer race. ($30; amazon.com)

Blister-busting socks

Extra padding on the heel of the ASICS Intensity Single Tab sock keeps blisters at bay. An arch band support and breathable mesh keep you comfortable while you're pounding the pavement. ($10 for 3; amazon.com)

Speedy sneaks

Lightweight yet totally supportive, the Saucony Type A6 kicks will help you fly to the finish line. ($100; amazon.com)

Comfy shorts

The Laser Beam Ready Set Shorts from Athleta have a comfortable wide waistband and are made from featherweight fabric with lots of stretch. ($49; athleta.com)

Fuel on the fly

Running out of steam? Down an energy gel (best for longer distances), like the Clif Shot in Razz. ($30 for a pack of 24; amazon.com)

