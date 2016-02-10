8 Gear Essentials for Summer Races

You've probably been told a million times, "Nothing new on race day." There's a reason for that: You can avoid problems like blisters, diarrhea, and skin rashes if you test out clothing and nutrition strategies beforehand. So at least once prior to the event, hit the pavement in your designated outfit. Here are a few top picks.
Advertisement
2 of 9Sierra Trading Post
(No) hot head
Combat the sun's rays while you run with the Under Armour UA Shadow Cap. It has UPF+ 30 protection to help fend off harmful UV rays, as well as vents to keep you cool in scorching temps. ($22; zappos.com)
3 of 9Lisa Shin
Utility belt
Stash your cash, keys, energy gels and even your cell phone in the Flip Belt, which sits around your waist. ($29; amazon.com)
Advertisement
4 of 9Zappos.com
Bounce-free bra
The Moving Comfort Rebound Racer provides high-impact support for your girls and comes in band and cup sizes to ensure the perfect fit. ($50; zappos.com)
Advertisement
5 of 9
Cool tank
Mesh panels make this fluorescent Under Armour Fly-By Stretch Mesh tank light, airy and perfect for a summer race. ($30; amazon.com)
Advertisement
6 of 9Amazon.com
Blister-busting socks
Extra padding on the heel of the ASICS Intensity Single Tab sock keeps blisters at bay. An arch band support and breathable mesh keep you comfortable while you're pounding the pavement. ($10 for 3; amazon.com)
Advertisement
7 of 9Lisa Shin
Speedy sneaks
Lightweight yet totally supportive, the Saucony Type A6 kicks will help you fly to the finish line. ($100; amazon.com)
Advertisement
8 of 9Lisa Shin
Comfy shorts
The Laser Beam Ready Set Shorts from Athleta have a comfortable wide waistband and are made from featherweight fabric with lots of stretch. ($49; athleta.com)
Advertisement
9 of 9Lisa Shin
Fuel on the fly
Running out of steam? Down an energy gel (best for longer distances), like the Clif Shot in Razz. ($30 for a pack of 24; amazon.com)
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.