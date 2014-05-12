4 Moves for a Bikini-Ready Body

1 of 7 Nathaniel Welch

Beach Body Workout

Saying so long to your sarong takes effort—just ask Jennifer Lopez, 44, who after two kids can rock a barely-there bikini better than most women 20 years her junior. One strategy that works for her is to maintain a swimsuit-worthy shape all year long. But even if you're late to the party, there's still time to firm up. Start by scheduling daily workouts (see my moves on the next page), doing them at the same time every day so your body gets into a pattern of focused exercise.



Also key? Making sure your plate is filled with lots of steamed veggies or a salad topped with lean protein. And don't worry—dessert is not off the menu. Enjoy something small, such as a few pieces of chocolate, like my favorite, Green & Black's organic milk chocolate bar. Happy summer shape-up!