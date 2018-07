Forget fattening, super-processed store-bought dips for your party entertaining. It's incredibly easy to whip up healthier homemade dipping recipes that are still packed with flavor. Many of these dip recipes include hearts of palm, which are actually the inner cores of palm-tree stems. To transform them into a delicious, healthy dip, just give the hearts of palm a whirl in the food processor and they take on a luscious, mayolike texture. The other dip recipes in our list are filled with nutrient-rich ingredients like chickpeas, avocado, beets, lentils, and sweet potatoes (helping to deliver protein, healthy fats, and good-for-you resistant starch). The result? Delicious dunks that will make your Super Bowl or Oscar night crudité even more irresistible.