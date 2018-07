If you're craving pizza on a hot day but can't stand the idea of turning on your oven or shelling out for delivery, why not toss a homemade pie onto your grill? Grilling gives the dough a smoky flavor that'll remind you of the fancy kind cooked in a woodfired oven.There are several methods for grilling pizza. Here's an easy option from Pillsbury : Cut a large piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil and grease it with cooking spray. Spread your pizza dough (store-bought or homemade works) onto the foil. Coat your grill rack with canola oil. Invert the dough onto the grill rack and peel away the foil. Cook until the bottom is golden brown, and then flip the crust using a large spatula and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the crust from the grill, and add your toppings. Use a pizza peel or a large spatula to put the pizza back onto the grill until the cheese is melted.