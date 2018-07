13 of 23 Jim Wright

Hip heist push-up

Jillian Michaels demonstrates the hip heist push-up, which revs up your heart rate and boosts your calorie burn while strengthening and toning your shoulders and arms. Not only will your upper body look great in that wedding dress, but you will have the stamina to dance the night away at your reception.



How to do it: Get into "up" part of a push-up; lower chest and bend elbows to 90 degrees. Lift right hand and left foot, rotating upper body to the right while bringing left knee across body toward right armpit. Pivot on right foot and continue rotating torso until you're face up. Lift hips until torso is in tabletop position. Lift left hand and right foot, rotating upper body to right, pivoting on left foot until you are back in the "up" part of a push-up.