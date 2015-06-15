Staying in the conversation when you have difficulty modulating your anger makes it likely you'll say things you'll regret, says Christine M. Allen, PhD, psychologist and coach from Syracuse, NY. "If it's possible you will say hurtful things that you'll regret and can't take back, ask for a 'time out' with intention to come back to the conversation," she suggests. You may need 10 minutes or 10 days. "It's the willingness to come back to the conversation and initiate that is key," Allen says. Use the time out to actively calm the mind and the body so that you express yourself in a more mindful, intentional manner.



