A recent study published in thefound that glycogen, the body's storage form of carbohydrates, is replenished more rapidly when athletes consume both carbs and caffeine following exhaustive exercise. Compared to carbs alone, the combo resulted in a 66% increase in muscle glycogen 4 hours after intense exercise. That's significant because packing more fuel into the energy "piggy banks" within your muscles means that the next time you train or perform, you’ve upped your ability to exercise harder or longer.