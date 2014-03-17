Sexy Isn't a Look, It's a Feeling

1 of 6 Getty Images

How Rachel Hunter Stays sexy

Not long ago, Rachel Hunter received a call from Sports Illustrated. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the magazine's swimsuit issue, the editors were asking some of their legendary cover stars to once again cavort seminaked in a sunny locale. Would she be interested? This is the sort of request that would prompt even a 19-year-old to hang up and proceed straight to boot camp, and Hunter is 44. But the clean-eating Pilates devotee—and mom of two grown kids, Liam, 19, and Renee, 21, with ex-husband Rod Stewart—was not daunted. "I didn't have to get too crazy about diet and exercise," says the affable Kiwi, a judge on New Zealand's Got Talent, chatting from her home in Los Angeles. As gorgeous as ever, she admits that it's partly genetic. ("My grandmother is 90 and looks 65.") But Rachel has plenty of other secrets, too, and they're yours for the taking!