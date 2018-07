6 of 14

Amber DeBeer Larson and Amanda Bard

Left: Larson, Age: 30

From: Orrville, Ohio

Before: 250 lb.

Now: 135 lb.



Pounds lost: 115



Right: Bard, Age: 27

From: Syracuse, NY

Before: 245 lb.

Now: 149 lb.



Pounds lost: 96



How they did it: Walked, talked, and ran off more than 200 pounds after starting new jobs at the University of Buffalo. They joined Weight Watchers and began walking around campus during their breaks. While they live in different cities now, they have found a great excuse to visit each other—running races together.